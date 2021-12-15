State reports 263 new cases, seven deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 263 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 30,00,934. Bengaluru Urban reported 158 cases and one death.

With seven deaths, the toll rose to 38,275. This is apart from deaths of 29 patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 327 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 29,55,465. The State now has 7,165 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.36%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.66%.

As many as 71,308 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 51,436 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,47,27,172.