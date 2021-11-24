State reports 254 new cases, three deaths

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 254 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,94,255. Bengaluru Urban reported 152 cases and one death. With three deaths, the toll rose to 38,185. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 546 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 29,49,629. The State now has 6,412 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.38%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.18%.

As many as 65,371 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 47,654 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,28,47,392.

As many as 8,13,508 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Wednesday that is being observed as ‘Lasika Utsava’ day. With this the State has so far administered a total of 7,17,09,052 doses of which 2,77,00,766 are second doses.