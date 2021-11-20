State reports 242 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Bengaluru

20 November 2021 01:44 IST

Karnataka on Nov. 19 reported 242 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,93,139. Bengaluru Urban reported 144 cases and two deaths.

With four deaths, the toll rose to 38,169. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 329 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 29,47,683. The State now has 7,258 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.26%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.65%.

As many as 89,715 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 73,911 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,25,16,577.