State reports 202 new cases, seven deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 202 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total to 39,41,265. Bengaluru Urban recorded 150 cases. The day’s test positivity rate in the State reduced to 0.52%.

With seven deaths, the State’s toll rose to 39,957. With this, the day’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 3.47%.This is apart from 38 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 971 persons were discharged on Tuesday taking the total recoveries to 38,96,423. Active cases reduced to 4,847.

As many as 38,390 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 23,304 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,45,40,275.