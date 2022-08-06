State reports 1,694 new cases, one death

August 06, 2022 21:48 IST

Karnataka on Saturday recorded 1,694 new COVID-19 infections taking the total number of cases to 40,18,250. With this, the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 6.02% and the weekly TPR touched 6.33%. Of the new cases, 1,105 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With one death, the State’s toll touched 40,114. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 1,741 persons were discharged on Saturday taking the total recoveries to 39,66,739. Active cases stood at 11,355 on Saturday.

As many as 28,118 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 21,329 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,79,95,010.