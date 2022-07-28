Karnataka reports 1,624 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

A file photo of a health worker collecting swab sample of a commuter for COVID-19 test, at Kempegowda Bus Stand, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

July 28, 2022 00:56 IST

With two deaths, the toll in Karnataka touched 40,094

Karnataka on Wednesday recorded 1,624 new infections taking the total number of cases to 39,99,766. With this, the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 4.87% and the weekly TPR touched 5.35%. Of the new cases, 1,176 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With two deaths, the State’s toll touched 40,094. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 1,647 persons were discharged on Wednesday taking the total recoveries to 39,50,794. Active cases stood at 8,836 on Wednesday.

As many as 33,336 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 24,625 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,76,71,831.