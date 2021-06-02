State reports 14,304 new cases, 464 deaths

Bengaluru

02 June 2021 03:12 IST

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 14,304 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 26,18,735. Of these, 3,418 are from Bengaluru Urban. With 464 deaths, the toll rose to 29,554. This is apart from 20 deaths due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 29,271 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 22,90,861. The State now has 2,98,299 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 12.30%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 3.24%. As many as 1,16,224 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 78,500 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,98,53,184.

