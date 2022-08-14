State reports 1,329 new cases, five deaths

Karnataka on Saturday recorded 1,329 new infections taking the total number of cases to 40,29,446. With this, the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 4.26% and the weekly TPR touched 6.07%. Of the new cases, 791 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With five deaths, the State’s toll touched 40,144. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 1,614 persons were discharged on Saturday taking the total recoveries to 39,79,155. Active cases stood at 10,105 on Saturday.

As many as 31,154 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 22,967 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,81,80,482.