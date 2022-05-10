State reports 129 new cases, zero deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 129 new cases taking the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 0.95%. The weekly TPR touched 1.15% and the total number of cases touched 39,48,966.

Of the new cases, 121 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,063. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 128 persons were discharged on Tuesday taking the total recoveries to 39,06,935. Active cases touched 1,926.

As many as 13,542 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 8,747 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,59,88,893.