State reports 1,286 new cases, three deaths

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 25, 2022 22:13 IST

Karnataka on Thursday recorded 1,286 new infections taking the total number of cases to 40,46,105.

With this the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 4.64% and the weekly TPR touched 4.96%. Of the new cases, 796 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban.

With three deaths, the State’s toll touched 40,182. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 2,358 persons were discharged on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 39,97,181. Active cases stood at 8,700 on Thursday.

As many as 27,668 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 20,281 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,84,91,097.

