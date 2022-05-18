State reports 122 new cases, one death

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 122 new cases reducing the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 0.58%. The weekly TPR also reduced to 0.72% and the total number of cases touched 39,50,004.

Of the new cases, 112 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With one death, the State’s toll remained 40,064. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 162 persons were discharged on Wednesday taking the total recoveries to 39,08,137. Active cases touched 1,761.

As many as 20,888 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 15,508 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,61,28,645.