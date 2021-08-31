State reports 1,217 new cases, 25 deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 1,217 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,49,445. Bengaluru Urban reported 287 cases and seven deaths on Tuesday.

With 25 deaths, the toll rose to 37,318. This is apart from 23 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,198 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 28,93,715. The State now has 18,386 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.94%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.05%.

As many as 1,28,657 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 92,655 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,34,74,538.