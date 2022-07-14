State reports 1,209 new cases, one death

July 14, 2022 21:24 IST

Karnataka on Thursday recorded 1,209 new infections taking the total number of cases to 39,83,025. With this the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 4.37% and the weekly TPR touched 4.38%. Of the new cases, 1,068 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With one death, the State’s toll rose to 40,084. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 1,072 persons were discharged on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 39,36,160. Active cases stood at 6,739 on Thursday.

As many as 27,614 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 20,698 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,73,22,409.