Karnataka reports 1,108 new Covid-19 cases on July 18

File | Photo Credit: SRIRAM M.A.

July 18, 2022 23:41 IST

As many as 16,256 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 12,653 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,74,22,107

Karnataka on Monday recorded 1,108 new infections taking the total number of cases to 39,87,428. With this the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 6.82% and the weekly TPR touched 4.61%. Of the new cases, 993 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone. With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,089. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded. Advertisement Advertisement As many as 997 persons were discharged on Monday taking the total recoveries to 39,39,617. Active cases stood at 7,680 on Monday. As many as 16,256 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 12,653 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,74,22,107.

