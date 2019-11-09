State remains calm on day of SC verdict

Bengaluru city and the rest of Karnataka remained peaceful with no untoward incidents reported on Saturday after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case. There were neither celebrations nor protests, as parties and voluntary groups had given a call to treat the verdict with equanimity.

Though commercial establishments voluntarily remained closed in many places and schools and colleges were shut as per the Government Order, life was normal in most of the areas and tight security was deployed across the the State. The Excise Department has been asked to ensure that the ban on sale of liquor has been implemented across the city till Sunday night in the wake of Id Milad.

In Bengaluru, as many as 8,000 policemen, 50 KSRP and 34 CAR platoons, 1,800 home guards and civil defence volunteers along with the city police regular force were deployed. Across the State, a strong force, including 10 platoons of CRPF, were deputed to ensure law and order.

Patrolling

The Bengaluru city police were asked to activate local intelligence network to monitor mischief mongers and habitual offenders and take precautionary measures. Patrolling had been intensified since Friday night. More security was provided in Majestic bus stop, railway stations and metro stations but footfall was low on Saturday. In Hubballi and Hassan, there were instances of BJP workers offering prayers at Ram temples.