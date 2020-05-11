Karnataka

State releases ₹487 cr. for salaries of RTC employees

The State government has released ₹487 crore to the four State-run road transport corporations to pay salary of the staff. A release from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation states that 100% of funds required for April salaries and 50% for May salaries have been released.

Due to the lockdown, the corporations incurred revenue losses of hundreds of crores. Only a limited number of services have been made available for people. The KSRTC alone incurred revenue losses of ₹531 crore due to non-operation of services during lockdown.

The release says for the first time in the history of the transport corporations, funds are being provided by the State government to pay the salaries of the staff. There are more than 1.25 lakh people employed by all corporations in the State.

The government has instructed the transport corporations to mobilise funds from their own sources for paying salaries in the coming months.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 10:07:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/state-releases-487-cr-for-salaries-of-rtc-employees/article31560380.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY