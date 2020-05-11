State releases ₹487 cr. for salaries of RTC employees

The State government has released ₹487 crore to the four State-run road transport corporations to pay salary of the staff. A release from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation states that 100% of funds required for April salaries and 50% for May salaries have been released.

Due to the lockdown, the corporations incurred revenue losses of hundreds of crores. Only a limited number of services have been made available for people. The KSRTC alone incurred revenue losses of ₹531 crore due to non-operation of services during lockdown.

The release says for the first time in the history of the transport corporations, funds are being provided by the State government to pay the salaries of the staff. There are more than 1.25 lakh people employed by all corporations in the State.

The government has instructed the transport corporations to mobilise funds from their own sources for paying salaries in the coming months.