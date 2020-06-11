State releases ₹325 cr. to RTCs to pay salaries

Bengaluru

11 June 2020 21:57 IST

The State government has released ₹325.01 crore towards the payment of salaries of employees of four road transport corporations. Due to lockdown, all the four road transport corporations — KSRTC, BMTC, NEKRTC, and NWKRTC — have suffered huge revenue losses and are not in a position to pay salaries to 1.25 lakh employees.

Due to shortage of revenue sources, employees have not yet received their previous month’s salary. Though the corporations resumed bus services in the mid of May, fare box revenue remains low due to poor ridership. Officials say corporations will face revenue loss for a couple of more months.

The corporations have already approached the State government seeking funds of ₹812.5 crore to pay the salaries of June and July. Earlier, the State government had supported corporations to pay the salaries of April by releasing ₹325 crore.

