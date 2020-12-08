State registers less than 1,000 cases

Bengaluru

08 December 2020 01:36 IST

The State on Monday reported 998 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 8,94,004. With 11 deaths, the toll rose to 11,867. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

Bengaluru Urban reported 501 cases, taking its tally to 3,74,525. It was in June last that the city had recorded around 500, after which cases spiked. With seven deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 4,190. Active cases in Bengaluru touched 19,269. As many as 1,601 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,57,351. Of the remaining 24,767 active patients, 279 were being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.30 %, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.10%.

Tests reduce

The number of tests reduced to 76,471 as against the average over one lakh conducted daily. Sources said this was because the number of samples collected and tested are usually lesser onweekends. Monday’s 76,471 tests include 69,999 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,17,89,715.