State records third COVID-19 death; nine new cases detected

Karnataka recorded the third COVID-19 death on Friday, with a 65-year-old resident of Tumakuru, who did not have any foreign travel history, succumbing to the infection.

The other two were a 70-year-old in Kalaburagi and a 70-year-old woman from Gauribidnur, both with a travel history to Saudi Arabia.

The Tumakuru patient had travelled to Delhi and had stayed there for five days along with 13 others. The Health Department is in the process of contact-tracing to figure out how he was infected. Denying that there is community transmission in the State, Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education) told presspersons on Friday that “although three cases have no foreign travel history, their relatives may be having contact history”.

In all, Friday saw nine new cases, including a 10-month-old baby who had travelled to Kerala along with its parents, being detected in the State, taking the total number to 64. These include three deaths and five persons who were discharged after recovery. A techie and his daughter from Bengaluru, who had tested positive, were discharged on Friday.

Travel history

The 65-year-old who died on Friday had travelled to Delhi from Tumakuru by train on March 5 along with 13 persons. He stayed at Jamia Masjid in Delhi, went to attend a three-day convention organised at the masjid, returned to Bengaluru by train, and travelled in a KSRTC bus to Sira on March 14. He had stayed at home, visited a private hospital, later got admitted to Tumakuru district government hospital on March 23, but got himself discharged against medical advice. He returned to Tumakuru district government hospital on March 23 where he was kept in isolation and tested.

Now, 20 members of his family have been kept under quarantine, besides all the people who came in touch with him, including doctors. A red alert has been declared in Sira. An area within 3 km radius of the patient’s house has been declared as red zone and a 5-km area from his house has been declared a buffer zone.

A total of 56 positive patients are in quarantine facilities in various hospitals in the State. Of these, 39 are from Bengaluru alone. The new cases include three female patients, including two contacts, aged 33 and 35, and a domestic help, who had earlier tested positive. The latter is a contact of a 56-year-old woman, who had tested positive.