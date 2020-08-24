State records recovery rate of 68.23%

A BBMP health staff collecting a swab for a COVID-19 test at Vijayanagar in Bengaluru on Sunday.

A total of 5,938 new COVID-19 positive cases were detected in the State on Sunday. With this, the total number of cases in the State stands at 2.77 lakh.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare’s media bulletin, as many as 4,996 patients have been discharged. With this, the numbers of discharges is 1.89 lakh. The recovery rate in the State is now 68.23%.

Meanwhile, as many as 68 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the State on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,683. Besides this, there are 16 deaths of COVID-19 positive patients who died due to non COVID-19 reasons. Of the total 83,551 active cases in the State, 787 are admitted in intensive care units across different hospitals.

Meanwhile, as many as 40,848 tests were done in the State on Sunday. In Bengaluru Urban, as many as 2,126 new COVID-19 positive cases and five deaths were reported on Sunday. The number of discharges in Bengaluru Urban is twice the number of active cases in the city. While the number of discharges as of Sunday stands at 71,329, the number of active cases stands at 34,877. The recovery rate in the State capital stands at 66.12 %

Mysuru, which had not reported any positive cases for two consecutive days due to the strike by doctors, on Sunday reported 92 new COVID-19 cases. However, no discharges were recorded in the department’s media bulletin.