State records one more COVID death; 479 new cases

December 27, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

With one more death reported on Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities since December 15 touched 10.

A 53-year-old male from Mysuru, who was diagnosed with SARI and admitted to a hospital on December 25 died the same day. The patient, who was brought with fever, cough and breathlessness, also had hypertension, diabetes and ischemic heart disease. 

With 103 new cases, the total number of active patients touched 479 on Wednesday. As many as 7,262 tests were done in the last 24 hours, of which 5,607 are RT-PCR tests. The test positivity rate stood at 1.41%. The number of hospitalisations shot up to 57 on Wednesday, of which 19 patients are being treated in ICU.

In Bengaluru, as many as 2,321 tests were done in the last 24 hours and 80 persons tested positive. Nearly 80% of the 479 active cases are from Bengaluru followed by Mysuru with 32.

Online survey on masks

Meanwhile, an online survey on masking and socialising has found that only 3% of the 22,000 responses received  indicated that one in five are complying with masking norms in their area in the country.

Conducted by LocalCircles, a community social media platform amid concerns of a possible JN.1 surge, the survey received 3,256 responses from Karnataka. While 69% of these respondents said masks are a history and people rarely wear them, 5% of the respondents said over 20% of people wear a mask.

