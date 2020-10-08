State records most number of tests, biggest jump in cases

With the daily tests crossing one lakh on Wednesday, the State reported the highest single day spike with 10,947 new cases. This is the second highest number of cases reported in the country on Wednesday after Maharashtra.

Fourth time

This is the fourth time that the cases in a day have breached the 10,000 mark. The State had reported 10,453 cases on September 29, 10,070 cases on October 1, and 10,145 cases on October 4.

While the total number of cases has now touched 6,68,652, the toll touched 9,574 with 113 deaths over the last 24-hour cycle. This is apart from 19 non-COVID-19 deaths.

As many as 9,832 persons were discharged on Wednesday taking the total number of recoveries to 5,42,906. Active cases continued to remain over lakh with 1,16,153. Of these, 841 patients are being monitored in the ICUs.

Bengaluru Urban reported 5,000 cases taking the tally to 2,62,241. This is the second time Bengaluru is reporting 5,000 cases. With 55 of the 113 deaths from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 3,190.

Increasing cases

Active cases in Bengaluru have now touched 58,624, which is higher than that of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The State on the whole conducted 1,04,348 tests, the highest so far on a single day. This includes 55,690 RT-PCR tests. With this the total number of tests rose to 55,24,302.

Testing ramped up in Bengaluru

From conducting around 2,000 tests a day, the BBMP is conducting tests upwards of 30,000 a day now. On Wednesday, the civic body conducted 35,183 tests, the highest so far, said civic chief N. Manjunath Prasad.

A total of 25,053 RT-PCR swabs were collected in both fever clinics and mobile clinics in the city, while 10,130 RATs were performed. As many as 2,141 RT-PCR swabs were collected from symptomatic patients who tested negative on RAT.

Of the 6,488 RAT performed on asymptomatic persons, 692 tested positive.

So far, in BBMP and Bengaluru Urban district limits, as many as 1.9 lakh people had been screened and 7.29 lakh swabs for RT-PCR tests collected and 3.14 lakh RAT performed.

As many as 50,223 primary contacts and 51,890 secondary contacts had been identified by the contact tracing team.