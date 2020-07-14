State records huge spike in no. of deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday saw 87 deaths, the highest on a single day so far. With this, the toll has touched 842. This is apart from six non-COVID-19 deaths.
With 2,496 new cases, the total number of positive cases touched 44,077 on Tuesday. With a total of 17,390 discharges, the State now has 25,839 active cases. Of these, 540 patients are being monitored in the ICU.
Bengaluru Urban recorded 1,267 cases and 56 deaths. After seeing a decline in the number of tests in the past two days, as many as 23,674 tests were conducted on Tuesday. With this, the total number of tests conducted in the State is nearing 9 lakh.
The State government has issued an order announcing payment of ₹10,000 COVID risk incentive to all Group D workers who are on COVID-19 duty in hospitals, swab centres and COVID Care Centres for the next six months.
In another order, the government has permitted Deputy Commissioners to appoint 1,419 nurses, 506 lab technicians, 916 pharmacists, and vacant Group D workers on contract basis for six months.
