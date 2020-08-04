State records highest increase with 6,259 COVID-19 cases

Bengaluru

04 August 2020 22:38 IST

110 new deaths reported; total number of cases is 1,45,830

After seeing a dip in numbers on Monday when it recorded 4,752 cases, Karnataka on Tuesday reported 6,259 new cases, the highest on a single day so far.

Previously, the State had recorded almost a similar number on July 30 when 6,128 people had tested positive.

With this, the total number of cases touched 1,45,830. With 110 new deaths, the toll touched 2,704. This is apart from eight non-COVID-19 deaths.

Advertising

Advertising

Recoveries

The number of recoveries continued to outnumber new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day. With a record 6,777 discharges on Tuesday, the highest so far on a single day, the total number of recoveries is now 69,272. Of the 6,777 recoveries, 4,274 are from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Bengaluru Urban reported 2,035 cases and 30 deaths taking the toll to 1,134. The total number of cases in Bengaluru Urban now touched 63,033.

Of the 73,846 active cases, 634 are being monitored in ICUs. As many as 42,458 tests including 29,488 rapid antigen tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. While Mysuru recorded 662 cases, eleven other districts including Kalaburagi and Ballari reported more than 100 cases each.

Daily deaths

After seeing a dip in the number of daily deaths, the State again reported over 100 deaths on Tuesday. Deaths have been reported from at least 26 districts. While 30 of the deaths are from Bengaluru Urban, 13 are from Dakshina Kannada, nine from Mysuru and eight from Dharwad.