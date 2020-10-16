State records dip in cases for sixth consecutive day

16 October 2020 23:14 IST

Cases breach three lakh mark in Bengaluru Urban

Continuing to record a marginal dip in new cases for the sixth consecutive day, the State on Friday reported 7,542 cases taking the total to 7,51,390. With 73 deaths, the toll rose to 10,356. This is apart from 19 non-COVID-19 deaths.

For a week prior to October 11, the State had been reporting an average of over 10,000 cases per day.

Meanwhile, cases in Bengaluru Urban district breached the three lakh mark on Friday. With 3,441 new cases, the total touched 3,00,634. With 24 of the 73 deaths from Bengaluru, the toll in the district rose to 3,486. Active cases in Bengaluru touched 65,664.

As many as 8,580 persons were discharged on Friday taking the total number of recoveries to 6,28,588. Of the remaining 1,12,427 active cases, 946 patients are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day reduced to 7.12%, Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.96%.

As many as 1,05,891 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 27,961 rapid antigen tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 64,61,694.

Meanwhile, the State Health Department has issued guidelines for conduct of elections or by-elections, and on preventive measures to be followed in entertainment parks and during festivities.