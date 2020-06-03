State records biggest spike

Bengaluru

03 June 2020 00:24 IST

Of 388 new cases, Udupi has 150, Kalaburagi 100

Karnataka recorded its biggest spike of COVID-19 cases on a single day on Tuesday, with 388 people testing positive. With this, the total touched 3,796. As many as 363 of the new cases are returnees from Maharashtra.

Two districts — Udupi and Kalaburagi — recorded 150 and 100 cases, respectively, the highest on a single day. Udupi now has the highest number of active cases at 346. Kalaburagi follows with 270 active cases.

According to the State’s health bulletin, the total number of cases in Udupi and Kalaburagi have crossed 400 now. All those who tested positive on Tuesday from these two districts are Maharashtra returnees. Udupi was in the 18th place and had just three cases from March-end to May 15. The numbers started going up from May 17 when the first returnee from Maharashtra tested positive in the district.

Among the cases on Tuesday, 51 are from Belagavi district, 16 from Raichur district, 12 from Bengaluru Urban, and 10 from Bidar district.

Meanwhile, Tumakuru District Health Officer Dr. M.B. Nagendrappa said that there were no fresh cases reported from the district and the day’s update had erroneously added two older cases in Tuesday’s list.

Nine cases each have been reported from Hassan and Bagalkot, seven from Davangere, five from Yadgir, and four each from Mandya and Vijayapura.