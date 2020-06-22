State records 249 new cases, 5 deaths; total cases at 9,399

Bengaluru

22 June 2020 23:20 IST

With total of 5,730 discharges, recovery rate touches 60.96%

As many as 249 new cases were reported in the State on Monday. With this, the total number of cases stand at 9,399.

The State reported five new deaths due to COVID-19, taking the total death toll to 142. Of the total 249 new cases reported in Karnataka, 126 are from Bengaluru. According to media bulletin, among the 249 cases, 50 are inter-state passengers and 11 international passengers.

Meanwhile, 111 patients were discharged on Monday. With a total of 5,730 discharges, the recovery rate in Karnataka now stood at 60.96%.

The media bulletin also stated that 80 out of the total 3,523 active cases are admitted in the intensive care units of various designated hospitals.

Patient asymptomatic

According to the bulletin, one of the five patients did not have any co-morbidities. Another patient who passed away was asymptomatic.

Of the five deaths, three were reported in Bengaluru Urban, one each in Ballari and Ramanagaram. The patients who died included a 45-year-old man who had tuberculosis, a 38-year-old female who had no co-morbidities, and a 70-year-old male who had Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses and coronary heart disease. All the patients in Bengaluru had fever, cough, and breathlessness.

The deceased patient from Ramanagaram was 90-years-old and asymptomatic, and died at his residence. He had hypertension. Meanwhile, a 60-year-old woman in Ballari, who had influenza-like illnesses, passed away in a designated hospital. She had fever, cough and breathlessness and also reported uncontrolled diabetes mellitus as a co-morbidity.