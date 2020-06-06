State receives ₹4,314.12 crore pending GST

The State, which is grappling with a severe financial crisis, received a breather with the Union government releasing ₹4,314.12 crore towards pending Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation for the months between December 2019 and February 2020.

Sources in Finance Department said that after this disbursal, the total pending GST compensation that the State is to receive for the months of March, April and May remains at ₹8,700 crore.