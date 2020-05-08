State ready to house companies moving out of China: Shettar

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar on Friday said companies belonging to the United States, Japan and other countries that are operating in China are expected to relocate and such businesses would be accommodated in the State’s Tier-II cities if they wish so, to develop industries beyond Bengaluru.

“If the companies wish to establish their operations in Bengaluru, we are ready to provide all facilities to realise the investments,” the Minister said.

Speaking at a meeting with the representatives of industries here, Mr. Shettar said many top multinational companies are learnt to have resolved to move away from China and they might see India as a new investment destination. “In that case, if they wish to establish their operations in Karnataka, our government is ready to provide all facilities. However, the focus will be on Tier-2 cities,” he told the meeting.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar, MP Pratap Simha, MLAs S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, and Harshavardhan, and others were present.

In the next five to six months, industrial development was expected to get a new stimulus, the Minister said.

On the appeal for announcing a ‘special package’ for industries in view of COVID-19 pandemic, he said some studies had been underway with regard to the package for industries but the stimulus package hinges on the country’s and the State’s economic status.

Reiterating the State government’s interest to develop Tier-2 cities industrially with Bengaluru already under pressure and getting choked, he said the city that comes to our mind for investment after Bengaluru is Mysuru. “Besides Mysuru, I’m also focussing on Belagavi, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Kalaburagi. I’m inclined to develop these cities.”

In the light of Visakhapatnam gas leak tragedy, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who was present at the meeting, said the industries in Mysuru district had been asked to submit a self-declaration on the safety measures taken at their sites to prevent industrial accidents.