State ready to handle coronavirus: Sriramulu

The Health Department is prepared to treat novel coronavirus (nCoV) if any incident is reported, said Minister for Health and Family Welfare B. Sriramulu.

He visited the Bharatiya Janata Party office in the town on Tuesday and addressed mediapersons.

According to him, following the suspected cases of coronavirus reported in Kerala, precautionary measures have been taken across Karnataka.

The Health Ministry has established isolation wards/treatment centres at all district hospitals to handle as well as tackle the spread of coronavirus, Mr. Sriramulu said.

Surveillance measures have been enhanced at border areas, airports, ports and other important establishments with the deployment of special teams to screen people. The government itself will bear the medical expenses in case people are detected with the infection, the Minister said.

He added that 44 suspected cases have been reported in Karnataka and blood samples have been collected for tests.

Mandya girl returns

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old girl pursuing medical studies in a college in China has returned to Mandya following the outbreak of coronavirus.

She was not infected and has been thoroughly screened, H.P. Manche Gowda, District Health Officer, told The Hindu.

According to the officer, she had been studying there since the past three years. “All mandatory tests/screenings have been completed. The girl will be under constant monitoring of health authorities.”

The possibility of the student completing her studies in China is “very bleak”, the officer, quoting her parents, added.