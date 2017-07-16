Presidential election: Despatches from the Parliament and Assemblies

State ready for today’s presidential poll

Polling to elect the new President of India will be held between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday at room no. 106 of the Vidhana Soudha here.

Only elected members of the Legislative Assembly (224) are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Polling will be held in a strictly silent zone. Carrying cellphones inside the hall has been banned. Mediapersons with video camera would not be allowed inside the polling premises, officials said.

The returning officer and assistant returning officers have made all arrangements for holding the poll, sources in the State Secretariat said.

Before the voting begins, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) at the conference hall in Vidhana Soudha.

All Congress legislators would be issued a whip to vote for UPA candidate Meira Kumar, former Speaker of the Lok Sabha. The ruling NDA government has fielded former Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind for the post.

