State quota medical seats increases by 553

August 03, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka’s share of Under Graduate Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses seats for the academic year of 2023-24 is increased by 553.

In the academic year of 2022-23, the state had total of 11,042 seats and this year it total of 11,595.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the revised seat matrix for the undergraduate medical and dental courses. As many as 11,595 seats, total of 572 seats are All India Quota seats in the government medial colleges, 4,982 government quota seats, 2,501 deemed universities quota seats, 2,512 private management, 767 NRI quota and 261 others seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, National Medical Commission (NMC) has given approval for three new medical colleges: Chitradurga Institute of Medical Sciences and Research and Chamundeswari Medical College in Channapatna, Rmanagara district with each 150 seats capacity and Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Muddenahalli at Chikkaballapura district with 50 seats capacity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.