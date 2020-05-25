State police issue new guidelines as cases increase among force

Strict instructions have been issued to not deploy personnel above the age of 55 at checkposts, containment zones or duty that involves large-scale public contact.

Most were deployed to enforce lockdown, at checkposts and containment zones

The Karnataka police force has seen a recent spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases — 13 till date, of which six are cured and seven active and under treatment. Over 400 policemen are in institutional quarantine across the State.

Amidst concerns of the growing threat, the State police have issued new safety guidelines for personnel on the frontlines. “We need to gear up for the challenge and control the spread of the virus in the force,” said Praveen Sood, DG&IGP, Karnataka State police.

Most of the 13 who have tested positive were deployed to enforce the lockdown, at checkposts and containment zones; four personnel who dispersed a crowd gathered in a place of worship tested positive in Bagalkote, three in Udupi, and one in Bengaluru Rural district were deployed at border checkposts, and two in Bengaluru city and one in Kalaburagi at containment zones.

“Strict instructions have been issued to not deploy personnel above the age of 55 at checkposts, containment zones or duty that involves large-scale public contact,” Mr. Sood said. Those deployed on such duties have been now instructed to mandatorily wear hand gloves, apart from face masks. Other safety equipment needed will be provided and funds will not be a problem, he said. Those deployed at the inter-State checkposts are working for long hours in the summer heat and despite shift system are unable to return home. “We have improvised vehicles with six beds where the personnel can rest. These vehicles will be deployed at all inter-State border checkposts,” Mr. Sood said.

In Bengaluru, police stations will be equipped with washing machines to ensure personnel have laundry service and wear fresh clothes, said city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao. “Each station has been asked to identify a nearby lodge, where police personnel returning from duty, can rest, bath, and wear fresh clothes before going home. Police families are also a big concern and we need to ensure they are not harmed,” Mr. Rao said. All police quarters have been asked to take additional care and disinfecting them has begun across the State.

Regular policing hit

Not just those at the frontlines, but even those involved in routine policing have been exposed to COVID-19. For instance, an inspector in Shivamogga district recently took a victim of rape, a minor, in his vehicle to the hospital for treatment. But the girl tested positive for COVID-19, pushing several personnel into quarantine. Those arrested in other cases in Hebbagodi and KGF tested positive days after their arrest. “This has created a fear psychosis among police across hierarchies paralysing policing itself,” said a senior police official.

DG&IGP Praveen Sood acknowledged that regular policing had taken a hit and said police going into quarantine has impacted their morale.

This has prompted new guidelines for police stations as well. “We have instructed the police to reduce the number of people entering police stations. We have asked them to erect tents at the gates to deal with the public visiting the stations,” said Mr. Sood. “We don’t know when will we emerge out of this pandemic. Even if we flatten the curve, its impact and precautionary measures are likely to extend over the next one year. We need to reinvent how we work and face the crisis at hand,” he said.

A set of new and extensive Standard Operating Procedures will be issued shortly.