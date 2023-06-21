State police head directs senior police officers to visit police stations

June 21, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

Director General and Inspector General of Police , Alok Mohan directed senior police officers to visit one police station everyday, except when having busy schedules or VIP duties, in a circular issued on Monday.

Mr. Mohan said, “The visit to the police station is to check on the functioning of the police. In addition to interacting with the police officers at the station , the senior police officials also should interact with the police constables, head constables as well as other visitors who are at the station.” Mr. Mohan also directed the Deputy Supintendents and Superintendent level officials to perform at least one night round. .

The senior officials have also been directed to log into the e-beat system and night round apps to check on the night beat system.

Last week, Mr. Mohan had issued a circular directing all the stations in the State to put up phone numbers of senior police officers so that the public can reach out to them in case a complaint is not attended to. Mr. Mohan soon after assuming charges said that he wanted to see the police stations becoming people friendly .