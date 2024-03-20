State police chief issues circular making helmet mandatory for police personnel

March 20, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Concerned over the rising number of fatal and non-fatal accidents involving police personnel while riding two-wheelers, Karnataka State Police Chief Alok Mohan recently issued a circular mandating all personnel to wear helmets as per prescribed standards with the straps while riding.

The circular issued on Tuesday directed all the unit heads across the State to ensure that the rule is enforced.

The circular was issued following the death of Vijaykant Mikali, 51, Assistant Sub Inspector attached to Dodwad Police Station, Belagavi district. He was killed in an accident near Yaragatti late Saturday night. The victim was returning to his house in Yargatti after finishing duty at Dodwad station, when he lost control and slipped from the bike and hit his head on a road divider. He was not wearing a helmet.

Taking strong exception to this, Bhimashankar Guled, SP, Belagavi district suspended the station in-charge Nandish for not enforcing compulsory helmet rule. Mr. Guled had made it mandatory for the police personnel to wear helmets.

Taking this forward, Commissioner for Traffic and Road Safety Alok Kumar submitted a report to the State police chief and got the circular issued.

According to Mr. Kumar, the recent Balagavi incident is not an isolated one as many police personnel, especially those serving in the rural parts of the State and personnel working in reserve forces, do not wear helmets while riding two-wheelers. This according to him is not only a violation of amended section 129 A and B of Motor vehicle Act, 2019 but also a major embarrassment for the department which has to enforce the law.

According to him many police personnel have a negligent attitude and do not wear helmets while riding bikes on official duty while some wear cross helmets which do not serve the purpose and are not recommended in the law. As per the new amendments to the MV Act, 2019 the helmet should cover the full face and be as per standards prescribed by the law.

