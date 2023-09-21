State police chief directs personnel to adhere to speed limit on highways

September 21, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

In an effort to enforce discipline and bring down the number of accidents, especially on highways, Alok Mohan, Director-General and Inspector-General of Police, has directed police personnel to strictly adhere to speed limit for all types of vehicles when they travel on highways.

The circular was issued on Tuesday following a few instances where police vehicles moving on highways were found exceeding the speed limit.

The circular said unit officers will ensure that police vehicles from their units follow the speed limit fixed for these national highways and State highways. Serious disciplinary action will be taken against all concerned in case police vehicles of any category are found speeding beyond the specified speed limit on these highways, he said.

However, a senior police officer said that the police vehicles overspeed or break rules only during emergency and not often. But there are exceptions when some police personnel take advantage of their privilege, the officer acknowledged.

