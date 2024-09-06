State plans to enforce safety helmets and harnesses for young pillion riders under new rules

The Transport Department is planning to make it mandatory for motorcycle riders to ensure that children between nine months and four years of age, riding pillion, wear a crash helmet and safety harness.

A department official said that although the Union government had ordered States to make safety harnesses mandatory, it was yet to be implemented. Efforts were on to enforce this regulation, he added.

MoRTH’s safety directive

“The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has set safety standards for children under four years riding on motorcycles. These include the requirement for children to wear a safety harness and a crash helmet, among other safety measures,” the official said.

A safety harness is an adjustable vest worn by the child, designed to attach to the rider’s vest through shoulder loops, ensuring the child’s upper torso is securely fastened to the rider.

In addition to safety equipment, the new rules mandate that when a child under the age of four is being carried as a pillion, the motorcycle’s speed must not exceed 40 kmph.

Before implementing the rules, department officials stated that an awareness campaign would be conducted to educate the public about the use of safety harnesses and helmets for children.

PIL petition

In December, 2023, the High Court of Karnataka ordered issue of notice to the State government on a public interest litigation petition seeking directions to the authorities to implement the new rules, which mandate a motorcycle rider to ensure that a child between nine months and four years of age, being carried as a pillion rider, wears a crash helmet and safety harness compulsorily.

The safety measures for children were introduced through Section 138(7) of Central Motor Vehicle (Second Amendment) Rules, 2022, which was notified on February 15, 2022, under Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act. As per the notification, the new rules would come into force one year after its notification.

