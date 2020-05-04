Karnataka

State plans health database of all citizens

The Karnataka government plans to maintain a health database of all citizens and a health register to keep track of health issues of the people, said Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

He said the project would be implemented first in Chickballapur district on experimental basis. He was speaking to district officials of Chickballapur district on Monday.

The Minister said that COVID-19 had proved that there was a need to maintain health data of each person. He said the government would undertake a survey using a team of Primary Health Centre officials, revenue officials, Education Department staff, and ASHAs. They will visit each household and collect the data of all the members of the family. This will help the government to implement various citizen centric schemes in the state.

