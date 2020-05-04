State plans health database of all citizens

The Karnataka government plans to maintain a health database of all citizens and a health register to keep track of health issues of the people, said Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.
He said the project would be implemented first in Chickballapur district on experimental basis. He was speaking to district officials of Chickballapur district on Monday.
The Minister said that COVID-19 had proved that there was a need to maintain health data of each person. He said the government would undertake a survey using a team of Primary Health Centre officials, revenue officials, Education Department staff, and ASHAs. They will visit each household and collect the data of all the members of the family. This will help the government to implement various citizen centric schemes in the state.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.