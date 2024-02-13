State pensioners have to be handled with soft gloves, sympathy and smile: Karnataka High Court

February 13, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

Observing that “State pensioners have to be handled with soft gloves, sympathy and smile,” the High Court of Karnataka has directed the State government to revise the pension of a 63-year-old retired government school teacher by adding Kannada Language Examination (KLE) increment to her terminal benefits.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice G. Basavaraja passed the order while partly allowing a petition filed by Seethalaxmi of Kannukere in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district. The petitioner had given representation for KLE increment on the lines of increment granted to similarly-placed teachers, after her retirement in 2019 but it was rejected by the government as well as the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KSAT).

“We cannot be oblivious to the fact that who is before the writ court is a poor lady who has served the State for about three decades on not much attractive salary...” the HC observed. “The petitioner has retired from service and drawing not much pretty pension. The evening of life poses age-related difficulties which may be arguably mitigated with the aid of money. Denying any relief in its entirety would do great injustice to the pensioner,” the Bench said while speaking of the limit on payment of KLE increment with effect from 2018, three years prior to her application before the KSAT.

“The KLE increment is only ₹2,900. It is nothing in these days when bread is costlier than blood,” the Bench said, and added that she cannot claim anything three years anterior to February 2018 as her claim for increment was much delayed and made after her retirement.

Meanwhile, the Bench cautioned the government that it will have pay the revised benefits to her with 2% interest per mensem if not paid arrears and other benefits by adding the increment within three months and recover the interest component from officials responsible for it.