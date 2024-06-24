State now bans use of artificial colours in chicken and veg kebabs, fish dishes

After gobi manchurian, the government has now banned the use of artificial colours in kebabs made with vegetables, chicken, and fish across the State.

An official order to this effect was issued by the Food Safety and Quality Department on June 21.

This decision comes after the department collected and analysed 39 kebab samples from various locations in the State by government-run laboratories.

Tests revealed that eight of these samples were unsafe owing to the presence of artificial colouring agents. While the presence of sunset yellow colour was found in seven samples, one sample had sunset yellow and carmoisine colours, which are harmful to health.

“The use of such additives is prohibited under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products, Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, as they pose serious health risks to consumers. Hence, the use of such artificial colours has been banned in the preparation of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian kebabs,” the order stated.

The violation of these rules can lead to imprisonment, ranging from a minimum of seven years up to life term and a fine of up to ₹10 lakh under Rule 59 of the Act, the order stated, adding that all those involved in the manufacturing and sale of kebabs in the State should mandatorily comply with the order.

In March, the State government had banned the use of artificial colours in edible items such as gobi manchurian and cotton candy. The ban was imposed after carcinogenic chemicals were found in the artificial colours used in these food items.

Following the ban, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao directed officials to create more awareness among people about food safety.

He had instructed the Commissioner of Food Safety Department to investigate and take action against those who were found to be using artificial colours in the preparation of kebabs.