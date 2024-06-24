GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State now bans use of artificial colours in chicken and veg kebabs, fish dishes

Published - June 24, 2024 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The government decision comes after 39 kebab samples from various locations in the State were analysed by State-run laboratories.

The government decision comes after 39 kebab samples from various locations in the State were analysed by State-run laboratories. | Photo Credit: file photo

After gobi manchurian, the government has now banned the use of artificial colours in kebabs made with vegetables, chicken, and fish across the State.

An official order to this effect was issued by the Food Safety and Quality Department on June 21.

This decision comes after the department collected and analysed 39 kebab samples from various locations in the State by government-run laboratories.

Tests revealed that eight of these samples were unsafe owing to the presence of artificial colouring agents. While the presence of sunset yellow colour was found in seven samples, one sample had sunset yellow and carmoisine colours, which are harmful to health.

“The use of such additives is prohibited under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products, Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, as they pose serious health risks to consumers. Hence, the use of such artificial colours has been banned in the preparation of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian kebabs,” the order stated.

The violation of these  rules can lead to imprisonment, ranging from a minimum of seven years up to life term and a fine of up to ₹10 lakh under Rule 59 of the Act, the order stated, adding that all those involved in the manufacturing and sale of kebabs in the State should mandatorily comply with the order.

In March, the State government had banned the use of artificial colours in edible items such as gobi manchurian and cotton candy. The ban was imposed after carcinogenic chemicals were found in the artificial colours used in these food items.

Following the ban, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao directed officials to create more awareness among people about food safety.

He had instructed the Commissioner of Food Safety Department to investigate and take action against those who were found to be using artificial colours in the preparation of kebabs.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.