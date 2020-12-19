State notifies amended rules on granting and leasing of land

The State government has notified Karnataka Land Grant (Amendment) Rules - 2020 that prescribe the rates for granting/leasing of government land for various organisations and purposes like industries, education, religious and welfare activities.

According to the notification, industries and educational institutions have to pay a sum equivalent of the market value while it would be 50% of the guidance value for SC/STs. Similarly, if the land is taken on lease basis, the value of the lease would be 2.5% of the guidance value for SC/STs while it is 2.5% of market value for others.

Welfare activities

For organisations involved in welfare activities like old-age homes, orphanages, hostels and hospitals, the land grant rate would be 10% of guidance value for SC/STs while it is 25% of market value for others. The lease amount for these organisations would be 2.5% of guidance value for all categories.

Religious organisations

For religious organisations, the land grant rate will be 25% of guidance value for SC/STs and 50% of guidance value for others. Similarly, the lease rate for these organisations would be 2.5% for all categories.

Agricultural land

While there is no provision for outright grant of land for agriculture, the rent rate would be 20% of the total land revenue per year for all categories. Similarly, the rent rate for non-agriculture purposes (other than those mentioned above) will be 2. 5% of the guidance value, states the notification.

It has also prescribed rates for granting land-locked government lands except streams, waterbodies and drains.

The draft of the rules had been published on November 21 earlier inviting objections and suggestions. After the completion of formalities, the rules have now been notified.