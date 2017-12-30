State not for triple talaq Bill, says Sait

A day after the Lok Sabha passed the the Bill that makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence, the Congress-ruled government in Karnataka has opposed it saying that the provisions of the Bill have been questioned by the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board and curbs the rights of the minority community.

The Centre had sought the State government’s comments on the draft Bill. But the government had not sent its comments which is “deemed as rejection of the Bill in total”, said Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanveer Sait, who also heads the Minority Welfare Department.

He said a meeting of Muslim religious heads, leaders and legislators would be called next to discuss the pros and cons of the Bill, and later, the government would send its comments on the Bill to the Centre.

Mr. Sait said the marriage system in the Muslim community was different from the Hindus.

“Marriage is nothing but a contract in the Muslim community. The contract is signed between the bride and bridegroom in the presence of lawyers and parents.”

Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Sait said that through the Bill, the government was trying to bring in a Uniform Civil Code. Unlike other communities, there has been drastic reduction of childbirth rates among Muslim community, he said.

No alliance with SDPI

Mr. Sait ruled out any alliance with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in the Assembly polls saying that “the SDPI is involved in all activities except secular activities”.