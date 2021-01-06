State moots common entrance test for engineering admission

The Department of Higher Education is considering conducting a single entrance test for engineering aspirants seeking admission in private universities across Karnataka. This comes after the Admission Overseeing Committee had recommended a single entrance test format so that students are spared the hassle of taking multiple entrance examinations.
The Higher Education Department has invited representatives of private universities to conduct a meeting on Friday for further discussions. The department is keen that private universities adopt this idea for admissions during the coming 2021-2022 academic year.
Currently, students, besides appearing for the Common Entrance Test and Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK), have to appear for tests conducted by the Karnataka Religious and Linguistic Minority Professional Colleges Association (KRLMPCA), and Association of Minority Professional Colleges in Karnataka (AMPCK). In addition to this, each private university conducts its own entrance test.
The move has been welcomed by engineering seat aspirants. Rakesh A., who plans to take up engineering said: “Sometimes, we are unable to give entrance examinations of all the universities as the schedules clash. Having one test will make it much easier,” he said.
An added bonus is that the single test will ease the financial strain of paying for multiple examinations.
