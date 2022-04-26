State may ink EOIs worth ₹61,000 cr. in renewable energy sector

This is expected to help increase renewable energy installed capacity by 9.2 GW

The renewable energy sector of Karnataka is expected to get a boost as the State-held Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) is expected to sign nine Expressions of Interest (EOI) with as many investors.

These EOIs, which are expected to fetch investments worth ₹61,000 crore, are to be signed at the three-day Windergy-2022 conference being organised by the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers’ Association (IWTMA) and PDA Trade fairs Pvt Ltd in New Delhi.

These investments are expected to result in an increase in renewable energy installed capacity in Karnataka by 9.2 GW. According to an official release, they are also expected to generate more than 12,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. Investors who are expected to sign EOIs include Tata Power, Renew Power and Torrent Power.

The conference, which is the fourth edition of the wind energy event, will deliberate on methods to facilitate India’s transition to clean energy. Various sessions are being held to discuss the potential, possibility, development of technology and hurdles in the Wind Energy sector, states the release.

The event will mainly focus on fulfilling the national commitment of quick migration to clean energy of which wind energy is one of the pivotal pillars.

The conference will have delegates representing renewable energy stakeholders including investors, equipment manufacturers, Independent Power Producers, component manufacturers, and representatives of Spanish, Belgium, Danish and British Governments.

KREDL is hoping that the new taluk wise Wind Power Potential report brought out in Karnataka will further entice investors to invest in the State, according to Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department, S.G. Kumar Naik.