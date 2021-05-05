State logs biggest single-day jump with 50,112 cases, 346 deaths

Bengaluru Urban district, which used to contribute nearly 70% of Karnataka’s daily COVID-19 caseload, now has less than 50% of infections

Karnataka on Wednesday logged the biggest single-day increase of 50,112 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 17,41,046. Bengaluru Urban has recorded 46.10% of the day’s caseload with 23,106 cases. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) that had been hovering around 29% for the last two days shot up to 32.28% on Wednesday. The State’s average TPR for seven days prior to May 3 stood at 20.9%.

For the first time ever since the pandemic hit Karnataka, the daily fatalities in the State crossed 300 and touched 346. Of these, 161 are from Bengaluru Urban alone. With this the toll rose to 16,884 and Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.69%. This is apart from 20 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As pointed out by experts, Wednesday’s caseload indicated that the infection is now spreading in the districts. Bengaluru Urban which used to contribute nearly 70% of the daily caseload has now less than 50% of the cases.

Mysuru and Tumakuru have reported the highest number of new cases among the districts (other than Bengaluru) with 2,790 and 2,335 cases respectively. While only seven districts - Ramanagar, Raichur, Koppal, Haveri, Gadag, Chitradurga, and Bidar - have reported les than 500 cases on Wednesday, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamangaluru, Dharwad, Hassan, Kalaburagi, Kolar, and Udupi recorded cases between 1,000 and 2,000.

As many as 26,841 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 12,36,854. The State now has 4,87,288 active patients.

After Bengaluru, which now has 3,13,314 active cases, Mysuru and Tumkuru have the next highest with 16,591 and 15,418 active cases respectively. Four districts, Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Hassan and Kalaburagi, follow with more than 10,000 cases.

C.N. Manjunath, nodal officer for labs and testing in the State’s COVID-19 task force, said the surge in the districts was expected with people moving out of Bengaluru even during the curfew. “They carry the virus from here to their hometown infecting others there,” he said.

“The cases that we are reporting now are an extension of the pre-lockdown tranmissison. The impact of lockdown can be asssessed only after 10-12 days,” he doctor added.

V. Ravi, nodal officer for genomic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 in Karnataka, also attributed the surge to movement of people from Bengaluru to their hometowns both during long weekends of April as well as just before the partial lockdown began. “We now have to meticulously plan management strategies to control the surge in disticts with respect to beds and oxygen requirement,” he added.