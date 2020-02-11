State-level youth festival in Gadag from February 14

A three-day State-level youth festival would be held in Gajendragad of Gadag district from February 14, Minister for Mines and Geology and district-in-charge C.C. Patil has said.

Addressing presspersons at the Deputy Commissioner’s meeting hall in Gadag on Monday, Mr. Patil said that apart from the youth festival, a two-day district-level job fair would be held in Gadag on March 1 and 2 and the Lakkundi Utsav would be held on March 15 and 16.

Mr. Patil said that already Ron MLA Kalakappa Bandi had taken the lead in organising the State-level youth festival and the district administration had constituted various committees and made arrangements.

The Minister said that various troupes of artistes from the four revenue divisions of the State would be coming to Gajendragad and requested the officials to make all necessary arrangements to ensure that the visiting artistes were treated well.

Mr. Patil said that the job fair would be held at the Gadag at K.H. Patil District Stadium with around 60 companies from across the country expected to participate in it.

Stating that over 5,000 candidates were expected to participate in the job fair, he clarified that there would be no fee for participation.

Gadag MLA and former Minister H.K. Patil said that skill development officials should take steps to ensure that the youth had the requisite skills to get job offers during the job fair. He said that there was more scope for technical aspirants and urged the youth to utilise the opportunities made available within the district. Mr. C.C. Patil launched a web portal that would help the youth from the district to register for the job fair.

The Minister said that Lakkundi Utsav would be celebrated in a grand manner. A preparatory meeting would be held on February 15 at Lakkundi during which programmes would be chalked out apart from holding a discussion on issues pertaining to the development of Lakkundi.

To a query, Mr. C.C. Patil said that considering the seriousness of instances of earth caving in at various places in Nargund, senior scientist H.S.M. Prakash had been invited to conduct a study accompanied by officials of the Department of Mines and Geology. Gadag Deputy Commissioner G.M. Hiremath, Additional Deputy Commissioner Satish Kumar M. and others were present.