State-level yoga conference held in Mysuru

Updated - June 22, 2024 08:42 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 08:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurated a yoga conference in Mysuru on Saturday.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurated a yoga conference in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The first State-level yoga conference conduced by Department of Kannada and Culture and Karnataka Yoga Teachers Federation was held in the city on Saturday underlining the benefits of yoga to the world at large.

The conference was inaugurated by Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao who said that yoga promotes mental peace in individuals leading to peace in society and the world.

He said the conference was being held to highlight the benefits of yoga and pointed out that Swami Vivekananda introduced it to the west and with it a slice of Indian culture. Apart from physical well-being it also promotes concentration of mind achieved through meditation, he added.

The Minister said yoga would be revived in educational institutions and the recently held Yogothsava reached about six lakh people in the State including ASHA and Anganwadi workers. Yoga kendras have been established across the State to promote the discipline in view of its health benefits, he added. Apart from physical and mental well being it also promotes spiritual growth resulting in peace and amity in society, the minister said.

Harish Gowda, MLA, Yoga convention committee president S.P. Yoganna and others were present.

