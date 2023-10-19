State-level yoga competition inaugurated

October 19, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - MYSURU

T.S. Srivatsa, MLA, on Thursday said Mysuru had attained global recognition for yoga, and added that the ancient art had received a prominent place in the ongoing Dasara celebrations.

Speaking after inaugurating the State-level yogasana competition organised as part of Yoga Dasara at the Dasara exhibition grounds here, he expressed happiness that yoga had got a prominent place in the celebrations considering its importance and the name the city had earned because of the ancient art. Yoga had been useful for keeping the body fit. “The asanas also help to keep the mind healthy too.”

Dasara was an occasion that portrayed the State’s art and culture. Like how the events were being organised, yoga had got the attention it deserved, he added.

The MLA recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi choosing Mysuru for the International Day of Yoga event and how the city got the global attention following the event.

Mayor Shivakumar said Mysuru, besides being the cultural capital of Karnataka, was also a yoga capital of the State as hundreds of people came here to learn it. A lot of international yoga enthusiasts learn it in the city.

Participants from across the State are competing in the events. Totally, over 1,600 participants have registered for the competitions organised on 14 platforms at the venue.