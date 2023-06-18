State-level The Hindu Education Plus career counselling sessions conclude in Kalaburagi

June 18, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The 21st edition of the State-level The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling ended with the 10th and last event at Poojya Doddappa Appa Sabha Bhavan on Sharnbasva University campus in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

The 2023 edition began with counselling sessions at two locations in the State, Bengaluru and Mangaluru, on June 3, followed by the Davangere and Bidar sessions on June 4, Bengaluru, Hubballi and Ballari sessions on June 10 and the Mysuru and Tumakuru sessions on June 11.

The concluding event of the 21st edition was inaugurated by Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur who, along with other dignitaries, lighted a lamp.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar and Superintendent of Police Isha Pant delivered motivational and mesmerising speeches amid pin-drop silence in the auditorium.

Chairman and Managing Director of United Hospitals Vikram Siddareddy gave valuable guidance to those who are aspiring for the medical stream.

Principal of Bheemanna Khandre Institute of Technology, Bhalki, N.M. Biradar guided students on the options available in the engineering stream.

Ameen-e-Mudassar, career counsellor and CEO of CIGMA, captured the attention of each and every student with his unique style of interactive address on a wide range of career opportunities, apart from medical and engineering.

Retired principal of Government PU College, Mahagaon, and Nodal Officer of KEA Helpline Centre in Kalaburagi Shindhe guided students on NEET and CET procedures.

All the 10 events organised across the State successfully drew a massive crowd of students who have passed out as well as are studying in pre-university course in different colleges in towns and cities where the counselling sessions were organised.

Senior Indian Administrative Service officers and Indian Police Service officers guided the students in the preparations for the UPSC examinations and motivated them with their own experiences in all the sessions.

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) officials guided students on CET and NEET examinations. Domain experts provided valuable insights and inputs on medical, engineering, Arts, Science, Commerce, Law, Fashion Designing, journalism, Animation, Performing Arts, management and many more streams of higher education.

