State-level roller skating championships in Kalaburagi from Friday

September 05, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalaburagi District Roller Skating Association will organise a State-level third ranking roller skating championship in Kalaburagi from Friday.

Member of Legislative Council Shashil G. Namoshi, addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, said that skaters from 19 districts will participate in the three-day competition to be held in Kapnoor Industrial Area (Phase III), on the outskirts of the city.

District president of Roller Skating Association Vikram Darshnapur said that six age groups ranging from Under 5 to Under 17 will participate in the event.

Each group of participants from U-5, U-9, U-11, U-14 and U-17 and above 17 will have competitions. Winners in these competitions will get an entry to the fourth ranking roller skating championship to be held in Mysuru.

The winners in each category will be awarded with a cash prize of ₹10,000 for the first position, ₹7,500 for the second position and ₹5,000 for the third position.

